Denton's popular street market is back up and running after a two year Covid-enforced absence.

The May bank holiday village market has run for more than 30 years in Denton’s conservation village setting and returns this Monday (May 2).

Organisers promise the usual entertaining blend of village and charity stalls, children's entertainment, bric-a-brac, street traders and colourful ranks of bedding and border plants.

It was a good turnout at Denton Market in 2019. (9880168)

Food is always a special market feature with teas in the village hall, hot bacon and sausages available and a marquee selling fresh rolls and drinks in the school yard.

St Andrew's Church will be open with displays, craft stalls and organ music and The Welby Arms pub is open for business.

Road closures swing into operation at 6.30am, affecting Church Street and Park Lane with the area around the church, school and a picturesque parkland paddock all hosting stalls and entertainment.

Visitors are asked to park in the signed car park accessed from Main Street whenever possible, with a large field made available by the Denton Farming Company.

Proceeds are divided between the village hall, Denton School PTA and St Andrew’s Church.

For market details call Debbie Nicholls on 07900 822220.