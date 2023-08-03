A popular tea shop has announced it will be closing to move in a “different direction”.

The Teaspoon Tea Company, in High Street, will close its doors on Saturday, after it first opened in Westgate in 2014, and moved to its current location in 2019.

Owners Pam and Lance Merryweather decided to close the shop after an “opportunity arose” to end their lease early.

Owners Pam (left) and Lance Merryweather.

Lance said: “We decided because trading hasn’t really picked up after Covid, it would be a good time to end it and go in a different direction.

“We have always had a website and we haven’t been able to put the effort into that, so the idea is we can now focus on that.

“We are going to go more into markets with our loose leaf tea.”

Inside the Teaspoon Tea Company, in Grantham.

Over the years, the shop has grown a popular following and the couple wanted to “thank everybody for their support”, said Lance.

He added: “Our customers have always been amazing. We have made lots of friends through our customers.

“We have had lots of customers crying.”

Inside the Teaspoon Tea Company, in Grantham.

Pam added: “We have loved being part of the Grantham High Street over the last 10 years and have met so many lovely customers.”

The shop’s last day will be “trade as normal”.

The Teaspoon Tea company will still be selling its products through its website at https://www.teaspoon-tea.co.uk

The couple plan to have a stall at Grantham Market on the fourth Saturday of each month, starting from September.