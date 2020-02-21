Popular teaching assistant retires from Grantham school after 34 years

A much-loved teaching assistant (TA) has retired after clocking up 34 years’ service.

Judy Newcombe bid a final goodbye to pupils and staff at Ambergate Sports College, in Dysart Road, on Friday, after starting out at Sandon School in 1986 “just to help out” for three weeks.

To mark the occasion properly, pupils presented Judy with gifts, flowers and cards at an “emotional” ceremony in her honour. She also received a sundial for her garden.