A popular Grantham trio will be performing at the Grantham Conservative Club.

Dunne and Rusted will perform their popular 70's, 80's and 90's music at the club on Friday, September 16.

Tickets will cost £8 on the door.

The club opens at 7pm but the performance will start at 8pm.

Parking will be freely available for those who attend.

For further information, contact the Grantham Conservative Club on 01476 564899.