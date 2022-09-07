Home   News   Article

Popular trio Dunne and Rusted to perform at Grantham Conservative Club

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 07 September 2022

A popular Grantham trio will be performing at the Grantham Conservative Club.

Dunne and Rusted will perform their popular 70's, 80's and 90's music at the club on Friday, September 16.

Tickets will cost £8 on the door.

Dunne and Rusted (52381472)
The club opens at 7pm but the performance will start at 8pm.

Parking will be freely available for those who attend.

For further information, contact the Grantham Conservative Club on 01476 564899.

