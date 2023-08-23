A popular village gala returns next month and it is on “track for a bumper offering”.

The Caythorpe Gala will be held on September 2 on the Caythorpe Playing Field between 12pm and 4pm.

The annual event will form part of the Arnhem weekend, where the village and 216 (Parachute) Signal Regiment come together for an afternoon of fun.

Laura Leeds, one of the organisers, said: “We always strive to provide a fantastic event for the community and for the visiting 216 (Parachute) Signal Squadron, veterans and comrades.

“We have a well loved playing field and the profits from the day go to help with the upkeep of the facility.

“This year we’ve got something for everyone and a few new surprises as we like to keep the event fresh. Do come along and join us!”

This year’s entertainment includes headliners The Dream Belle’s with songs from the 40’s and 50’s.

In the afternoon there will be more modern music with local singers Darcey Brown and Mia Dodds performing.

Along the day, the gala barbecue will be serving up beef and vegan burgers, alongside hot dogs.

The social club will also be providing an inside bar, offering a range of beers and lagers, alongside a cider bar and a Pimms bar served up by the Red Lion pub.

Food on offer will include Grantham’s Franco’s providing traditional Mr Whippy ice creams.

There will also be The Queen of Tarts serving up some homemade sweet treats and later in the afternoon Pegasus Pizza will be offering wood smoked pizza until late.

Attractions along the day will include Tattershall Farm Park’s Birds of Prey, Walkabout Goats from Fulbeck and a display of Stock Cars from local racers.

For the second time, the dog show hosted by Sarah Dalton’s Dog Training also returns.

There will also be a tug of war tournament and at 1.30pm, Caythorpe will be playing against the 216 Squadron in the annual football match.

Carole Atkinson, another organiser, said: “We enjoy putting the gala together every year, it’s always worth the many hours we put into it.

“It’s great to keep these community events going and people say they really look forward to it.

“There really is something for everyone!”

The Army comes back to visit Caythorpe every year for this annual event to celebrate their long standing connection with the village.

This is after members of the 1st Airbourne Squadron were billeted in the village ahead of Operation Market Garden and The Battle of Arnhem during World War Two.