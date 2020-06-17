Home   News   Article

Popular village store in Allington closes after five years

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:01, 17 June 2020
 | Updated: 16:03, 17 June 2020

A popular independent village store has closed after nearly five years of trading.

Allington Village Store closed on Saturday amid financial pressures that have been made worse by the coronavirus crisis.

Store owner Will Allen, who bought the shop in August 2015, said: “We are very sad to have to make such a big decision. The effect on the local economy, and more importantly the community, will be felt deeply by many.

