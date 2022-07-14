A Portuguese seafood restaurant in Grantham has been nominated for an award.

The Tinel Seafood & Grill Restaurant, based in Wharf Road, announced the exciting news on its Facebook page.

Flavio, who owns the restaurant said: "It means recognition for our hard work and prestige.

The Tinel Seafood & Grill Restaurant has been nominated for a Good Food Award. (57968331)

"It means we are doing an excellent job.

"We are pleasing our customers and this makes us all proud and motivated to continue to provide the very best food and service to all our customers."

It first opened its doors in 2019, and after a few months of operating, it became "very popular among the Portuguese community which they were coming from far and wide and cooking all traditional food from Portugal," added Flavio.

The restaurant registered their interest to participate in the awards and then made it to the shortlist, which puts them against others from across the county.

During Covid, the food venue had to unfortunately shut down for a number of months, but it was during this time they decided to transform from a café to a small restaurant.

In January 2021, Flavio's mother Connie and his step-father Leonel contracted Covid, and Leonel sadly died.

It was always Flavio's mother's dream to "showcase her culinary flavours from both Algarve and Alentejo," he added, which is why he decided to open in 2019.

Flavio added: "On the first year we were so popular and everyone was really enjoying our food and how fresh it was.

"We love to see our customers loving our food and service and hearing them talking about how our food is so tasty and fresh and how they are coming back again with friends and planning a party for the next visit.

"It's this that makes us all very proud and motivated for our hard work."

Now that the restaurant has made it in to the finals for the Good Food Award, they are asking "asking all our customers for their vote and hopefully we have a chance," concluded Flavio.