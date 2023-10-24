A Portuguese restaurant is celebrating as it has won an award for a second year in a row.

Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant, in Wharf Road, has won the Blue Ribbon Good Foods Award for 2023/2024.

The team is “overjoyed” with the award, as it is the second year in a row they have received it.

Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant staff are 'overjoyed' with the award.

Flavio Serra, owner of the restaurant, said: “This prestigious award recognises our unwavering commitment to crafting the most delectable and remarkable dishes for our valued customers.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers and supporters who cast their votes, affirming the quality and excellence of our culinary creations.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication, passion, and hard work of our talented chefs and the entire Tinel team.

“We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support and trust our loyal customers have placed in us.”

Good Food Awards recognise the hard-working teams who strive for culinary excellence within their field.

The Blue Ribbon is given to venues with high customer ratings and votes, alongside its food quality, service and value.