Positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at a Grantham surgery, causing 'a number of people' in the practice team to self-isolate.

The confirmed cases at St Peter's Hill Surgery have affected both clinical and administrative teams.

On their website, the surgery working said that they were closely with the CCG and Health Protection teams, but reassured patients that they are remaining open in the safest way possible.

St Peter's Hill surgery in Grantham. (31497256)

However, they warned that the lower staffing level may affect how quickly they are able to respond when people contact the surgery, with some routine pre-booked appointments potentially being postponed over the next week.

The statement posted on the surgery website said: "Our priority is to ensure the safety of both our staff and patients, whilst being in a position to safely deliver the services required.

"We are working closely with the CCG and Health Protection teams and following their guidance with regards to actions we need to take, and will continue to do so over the coming days.

"We would like to reassure you that we are remaining open and continuing to work, within the current capacity, but the lower staffing level may affect how quickly we are able to respond to you when you contact the surgery and may lead to some routine pre-booked appointments being postponed over the next week or so.

"If your appointment is affected, we will contact you to discuss this and rearrange where possible.

"We ask that you contact us via the online tool askmyGP, and leave the telephone lines available for the elderly and vulnerable patients that may only have that means of communication.

"If you do have to telephone us please be aware that there may be a long wait until one of the team can assist you.

We appreciate that this may be concerning for patients that have and are attending the surgery for appointments. Please be assured that we have and will continue to follow strict infection prevention and control procedures and we will contact patients directly if advised to do so by the Health Protection teams. At this stage this has not been advised.

"Thank you for your continued support and understanding at what is a difficult and trying time for us all. Stay safe."