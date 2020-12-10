A positive Covid-19 case has been confirmed by a village primary school near Grantham.

Waltham-on-the-Wolds Primary School, in Melton Mowbray, are now working with Public Health England.

In a statement to the Journal, the chair of governors Nigel Smith, said: "Keeping our pupils, staff and local communities’ safe is our highest priority.

Coronavirus in schools.

We have followed government guidance and taken all of the necessary precautions to prevent the

spread of the virus and protect our pupils and staff.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England’s Local Health Protection Team."