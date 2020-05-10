Colsterworth post box dressed to impress with knitted rainbow cosy
Published: 07:04, 10 May 2020
A crochet enthusiast has brightened up a road in Colsterworth by making a rainbow-coloured woollen hat for a Royal Mail postbox.
Helen Walker, of High Street, Colsterworth, was inspired to get stitching after seeing a similar idea online.
She said: “I saw a Facebook post from someone else that had done it and just thought that it was a great idea.
