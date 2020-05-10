Home   News   Article

Colsterworth post box dressed to impress with knitted rainbow cosy

By Tracey Davies
Published: 07:04, 10 May 2020

A crochet enthusiast has brightened up a road in Colsterworth by making a rainbow-coloured woollen hat for a Royal Mail postbox.

Helen Walker, of High Street, Colsterworth, was inspired to get stitching after seeing a similar idea online.

She said: “I saw a Facebook post from someone else that had done it and just thought that it was a great idea.

