A postbox in Colsterworth has been given a festive makeover.

The post box, on Bourne Road, has been decked out with a miniature Christmas tree and candy canes.

Helen Walker, of High Street, Colsterworth, is behind the creation.

Knitted postbox.(43334995)

She said: “After the popularity of the last post box hat I thought it would be great to add a bit of festive cheer to the village by crocheting the tree, candy canes and white topper. I’ve been overwhelmed by messages. It has brought a smile to people’s faces.”