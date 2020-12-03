Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Colsterworth post box is given a festive makeover

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:21, 03 December 2020
 | Updated: 16:53, 03 December 2020

A postbox in Colsterworth has been given a festive makeover.

The post box, on Bourne Road, has been decked out with a miniature Christmas tree and candy canes.

Helen Walker, of High Street, Colsterworth, is behind the creation.

Knitted postbox.(43334995)
Knitted postbox.(43334995)

She said: “After the popularity of the last post box hat I thought it would be great to add a bit of festive cheer to the village by crocheting the tree, candy canes and white topper. I’ve been overwhelmed by messages. It has brought a smile to people’s faces.”

ChristmasGrantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE