Post Office services will be restored in Long Bennington at the end of the month.

Services will start at St James Village Hall, Main Street, during the week commencing Monday October 28.

The village has been without a post office since the previous one was temporarily closed on Main Road, Long Bennington, in February after the postmaster resigned.

Post Office(17532465)

The postmistress from Lincoln Road Post Office has agreed to provide a temporary hosted outreach service whilst Post Office continue to seek a permanent solution.

Ian Johnson, post office change manager, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services to the area and we hope that customers will continue to use the service.”

The new service will operate from St James village hall twice a week on a Wednesday, 9am -11am andThursday between 1 - 3pm.

To accommodate the new hosted outreach service, there will be some changes to the current service at Allington.

The new opening times will be Tuesday, 1 – 4pm and Friday, 9am – 12 noon.