The top of a postbox in Colsterworth has been decorated with crocheted poppies in a poignant tribute for Remembrance Day.

Helen Walker is behind the colourful creation.

She said: “I was asked by the Remembrance Sunday committee to make a topper for the postbox. I agreed on the condition that the poppies where made by local ladies from the village. My husband made the

cross.”

Poppies in Colsterworth (52646959)

The postbox topper is among other decorations made for the festival including making over 2000 plastic poppies and knitted poppies to be placed around the village.

Decorations have also been placed on railings at St Johns and the Methodist Chapel, signs and verges, with lamppost poppies donated this year by the parish council.

Helen, who has lived in the village since 2017, unveiled her creation on Bourne Road last week. She has been crocheting for three years and completed her first post box topper during the first lockdown in 2020.

She added: “I wanted to try and brighten up a bleak time in our lives. I’ve since gone on to create a Christmas and Easter postbox topper and now with help from the lovely people in my village have made the remembrance one.

“The hat itself takes about four hours to make and the various things I put on top can take anywhere from eight to 16 hours to make.”

Poppies are on sale at The White Lion, Happy Shopper and the A1 Truck Stop.