Grantham postbox decorated celebrating Platinum Jubilee

By Katie Green
Published: 09:00, 02 June 2022

A Grantham woman has decorated a postbox in celebration of the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

The postbox which is located outside the Great Gonerby Post Office has been decorated with a knitting of a Crown and the Royal colours including purple, gold and white.

Stuart Wilson, owner of the Great Gonerby Post Office said: "I'm proud to have it outside.

The postbox outside Great Gonerby Post Office has been decorated by a local women marking the Platinum Jubilee. (57041910)
"It's wonderful and has brought so many people in and a lot of positive feedback with it.

"People have been having pictures with it, and lady who did it is so talented.

"I'm a Royalist and we are never going to see anything like this again.

"The service the Queen has given us and her achievements is mind blowing!"

There has been a lot of positive feedback towards the decorated postbox, and it has brought many smiles to people as they look ahead to the weekends celebrations.

