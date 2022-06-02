Grantham postbox decorated celebrating Platinum Jubilee
A Grantham woman has decorated a postbox in celebration of the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.
The postbox which is located outside the Great Gonerby Post Office has been decorated with a knitting of a Crown and the Royal colours including purple, gold and white.
Stuart Wilson, owner of the Great Gonerby Post Office said: "I'm proud to have it outside.
"It's wonderful and has brought so many people in and a lot of positive feedback with it.
"People have been having pictures with it, and lady who did it is so talented.
"I'm a Royalist and we are never going to see anything like this again.
"The service the Queen has given us and her achievements is mind blowing!"
There has been a lot of positive feedback towards the decorated postbox, and it has brought many smiles to people as they look ahead to the weekends celebrations.