A Grantham woman received a royal surprise when two postal workers hand delivered a 100th birthday telegram from the Queen last week.

Frances Burnett, of Great Gonerby, turned 100 last Thursday.

When her plans to spend the day with her family were dashed due to the coronavirus pandemic, friends rallied round to still make it a special day.

Special delivery: Posties Pierre Bowers and Abi Staff delivered a birthday telgram from the Queen to 100-year-old Frances Burnett.(41914883)

They set up a tent in her garden with food and friends popped in throughout the day to help Frances mark the special occasion.

As part of the celebrations, postal workers Pierre Bowers and Abi Staff personally delivered the royal message to the centenarian.

Pierre said: “I have been with the Royal Mail for 17 years and I have only ever delivered two 100th birthday messages from the Queen.

“We knew [Frances’] birthday was coming up as I have delivered the Gonerby Hill Foot and Great Gonerby for over 10 years. It’s a privilege to be their postman.

“Abi has been working with me for over a year and she enjoys the community spirit around the area.

“Frances was very surprised when we knocked on the door and was overjoyed with her card. Her friends were celebrating with her and we had our picture taken together. I have always taken a picture with customers who reach the milestone.”

Pierre and Abi also enjoyed a slice of birthday cake which had been made specially for Frances.

Frances was born in Surrey and worked in the civil service. She met her husband Ronald when she moved to Wales and he was working in the Armed Forces.

After the war ended, the couple moved to Surrey, married and had a son. The family later moved to Lincolnshire and Frances has been living in Grantham for more than 20 years.

She said: “I received lots of cards and flowers. It was a lovely day.”

Read more Grantham