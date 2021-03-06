Readers have been venting their anger and frustration at the state of Grantham’s ravaged roads, with the recent freezing temperatures only adding to the pothole misery.

Last week the Journal reported on how the Government’s latest road repair fund to Lincolnshire County Council was £12.3 million down on last year.

With a large reduction in funds and seemingly even more potholes on our roads, readers have understandably been frustrated.

Graeme Edgar sent in a photo of a row of potholes on Gorse Lane. He said: “I drive Land Rovers and wouldn’t use it anymore, too dangerous, especially with all the buses and HGVs using it as a short cut.”

Alana Simpson said: “Gorse Lane is a seemingly forgotten road in terms of repairs. I have been cycling that way for the last few years and the road is now breaking up.”

Elvis Stooke sent in a picture of the junction of Scotney Drive. He said: “I know it is not as bad as some but since the photo was taken for LCC highways it is getting worse and no one has, that I’m aware, even come out and inspected. We are looking at about a month now.”

Pattii Janczewska commented: “I really can’t understand why they didn’t repair Barrowby Road while the bridge was closed for such a long time. They could have done two jobs at the same time. Same thing happening with Springfield Road. I am sure they won’t repair it now but they have an amazing opportunity to do it because the bridge is closed.”

Kevin Smith, of Grantham, said: “With technical developments on surfacing products, repairs should be carried out properly. They should also certainly last longer than they currently do due to some perhaps shoddy/temporary repairs.

“You have to ask who at the council is responsible for checking on and approving the works carried out by contractors to ensure the work is done properly

and reflects value for money?”

Kirstie Wood said: “They cleared Wyville Road down to the road stone just after it snowed and never came back.I spoke with the workers as they couldn’t do the work initially with the snow on the ground. They were hired in from Doncaster but the council would not let the guys come back and finish the work as they were booked elsewhere and it’s never been fully started or finished. One alloy wheel later and four new tyres in two months.”

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said of the Government funding cut: “For such a vitally important service to be cut so drastically is frustrating and disappointing.

“We must receive more reports, requests and comments about our roads than about any other county council service.”

Residents and motorists can report potholes online to the council through www.fixmystreet.lincolnshire.gov.uk