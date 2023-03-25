A resident believes the potholes in a retail car park are “diabolical”.

The potholes are located in Grantham Retail Park on Gonerby Road.

Paul Jones, who lives in Gonerby Hill Foot, believes the potholes are “disgraceful”.

The 'diabolical' pot holes in Grantham Retail Car Park on Gonerby Road. (63120458)

He said: “All I can say it has been a problem for months.

“I don’t think anyone will find a retail car park anywhere across the British Isles that is worse.

The 'diabolical' pot holes in Grantham Retail Car Park on Gonerby Road. (63120464)

“It looks bad for Grantham.”

Workman, managing agent for the retail car park, South Street Capital, asset managers of the retail park, and the retail park itself have all been approached for comment.

The 'diabolical' pot holes in Grantham Retail Car Park on Gonerby Road. (63120461)

What do you think of the state of the car park? Email your comments to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk