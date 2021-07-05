One of Grantham’s largest employers has achieved a record-breaking safety milestone.

Poultry producer Moy Park, which employs 600 staff at its site off Gonerby Road, Grantham, is celebrating after recording two million worked hours without a lost-time accident over the past two years.

A lost-time accident is an on the job accident that results in an employee being absent from the workplace for a minimum of one full day work day.

Moy Park, Grantham, Lincolnshire.Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Morrow CommunicationsDate: May 28, 2021 (48754178)

Steve Kerwood, HR business partner, has been spearheading the campaign for health and safety.

He said: “The health and safety of our staff and visitors will always come first but this kind of achievement is not gained by luck but is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of all of our staff. It’s an example of the type of culture and connected workforce that we have working here. It is world standard.”

Colleagues’ efforts do not go unnoticed throughout the business.

Moy Park, Grantham, Lincolnshire.Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Morrow CommunicationsDate: May 28, 2021 (48754477)

Steve added: “Employees know that we are hitting the milestones. Each month employees can be nominated as that month’s health and safety champion by their colleagues. With that comes the opportunity to receive a free laptop. There are also random prizes and gift vouchers. It’s great recognition for the staff.”

After a challenging year with the Covid pandemic and furlough and the challenges that Brexit has also placed on businesses, Steve said they are now in a good position and ready to hit the ground running, adding: “It has been a testing time but now that fast food restaurants are reopening properly and things seem to be getting back to normal, we are cranking it up and demand is growing.

With that demand comes more opportunities and a recruitment drive across the business.

Steve added: “New lines across our Ready to Eat and X Ray departments will create 36 new jobs and opportunities.

“We have a high retention across the business and low turn over. We are able to offer fantastic opportunities, rates, night and day shifts. Our biggest asset is our people, so we would like to encourage more people to join us and make a difference.”

As for news on when the popular Moy Park factory shop might reopen, Steve confirmed that it is constantly being reviewed.