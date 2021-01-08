Poundland store in Grantham's Isaac Newton Centre to close temporarily

The Poundland store in Grantham's Isaac Newton Centre will close temporarily from Sunday.

The company says that it is closing 44 of its stores nationwide and putting them 'into hibernation' to allow it to concentrate on its larger stores.

The company opened a second Poundland store at the Sankt August Retail Park in the town in early December.

The company has said that affected staff will be placed on furlough and Austin Cooke, Poundland’s retail director, said: "We learned valuable lessons during the lockdown in March about how buying patterns change as people stick to government advice to stay at home.

"Putting a small number of stores into hibernation helps protect them for the long term and focus our attention on the majority of stores that remain open to serve their neighbourhoods.

"We hope this lockdown is short and we can reopen our hibernating stores as quickly as possible and we remain grateful for the vital support schemes available to us that help protect jobs."