Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Power cut affecting more than 260 properties in Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:48, 25 August 2020
 | Updated: 10:54, 25 August 2020

A power cut is affecting more than 260 properties in Grantham.

Western Power Distribution says it hopes to resolve the situation by noon.

A total of 265 properties in the London Road/Wharf Road area of town are reported to be affected.

A power cut is affecting more than 26o properties in Grantham. (41201319)
A power cut is affecting more than 26o properties in Grantham. (41201319)
Read more
GranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Graham Newton

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE