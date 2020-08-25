Power cut affecting more than 260 properties in Grantham
Published: 10:48, 25 August 2020
| Updated: 10:54, 25 August 2020
A power cut is affecting more than 260 properties in Grantham.
Western Power Distribution says it hopes to resolve the situation by noon.
A total of 265 properties in the London Road/Wharf Road area of town are reported to be affected.
More by this authorGraham Newton
