Power cut affects Grantham homes

A power cut is affecting more than 100 properties in Grantham.

Western Power Distribution says it hopes to resolve the situation by 2pm.

A total of 146 properties in the New Beacon Road area of town are still reported to be affected whereas power has been restored in more than 400 properties.

A spokesperson for Western Power Distribution said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 12:25pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."