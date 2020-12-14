Power cut affects Grantham homes
Published: 13:21, 14 December 2020
| Updated: 13:22, 14 December 2020
A power cut is affecting more than 100 properties in Grantham.
Western Power Distribution says it hopes to resolve the situation by 2pm.
A total of 146 properties in the New Beacon Road area of town are still reported to be affected whereas power has been restored in more than 400 properties.
A spokesperson for Western Power Distribution said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 12:25pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."