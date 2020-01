More than 200 properties in Grantham are without power this morning.

Residents are reporting power cuts in the Springfield Road area and in the town centre. The outage was reported just before 10am.

Western Power Distribution (WPD) has confirmed 225 properties are without electricity and hopes to have supplies back by 11.30am.

Engineers are working to restore power to nearly 300 homes and businesses in Spalding after a 'network fault' earlier today, (25600883)

Read more Grantham