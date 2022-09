More news, no ads

A power cut near Grantham affected over 500 properties at the weekend.

On Saturday, September 3, 590 properties in Harlaxton experienced a power cut after 11am, says Western Power Distribution.

Within the hour, 545 properties got their power back.

Power cut (49342610)

However, 45 properties experienced problems until it was resolved at 3.50pm.

Western Power Distribution says it does not expect any more problems to occur.

It says it apologises for any inconvenience caused.