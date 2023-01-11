People in Grantham experienced a power cut this morning (Wednesday).

National Grid apologised to customers who were affected by the power cut on their Twitter page.

In a comment, a spokesperson for National Grid said: "Engineers are advising the outage was due to a fault on an underground high voltage network cable in the area, this has been isolated and supplies have been restored."

National Grid logo (61593804)

It is not yet known how many households were affected.