Power cut in Grantham caused by cable fault
Published: 11:13, 11 January 2023
| Updated: 11:14, 11 January 2023
People in Grantham experienced a power cut this morning (Wednesday).
National Grid apologised to customers who were affected by the power cut on their Twitter page.
In a comment, a spokesperson for National Grid said: "Engineers are advising the outage was due to a fault on an underground high voltage network cable in the area, this has been isolated and supplies have been restored."
It is not yet known how many households were affected.