Power is out in a village near Grantham for the second time in five days.

Some 57 properties are without power in Great Ponton.

It comes after 382 properties in the Great Ponton area were without power for several hours on Saturday.

Power cut (20251107)

Western Power Distribution (WPD) said it became aware of today's outage at 4.50pm. It expects power to be restored by 8pm.

A WPD spokesperson said: "Our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."

The following postcodes are affected: NG33 5BW, NG33 5DL, NG33 5DS, NG33 5DN, NG33 5AQ, NG33 5DR, NG33 5DP, NG33 5DE, NG33 5DZ