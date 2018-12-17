More than 1,000 properties in the Harrowby Lane and Alma Park area of Grantham are without power this morning (Monday).

Western Power Distribution (WPD) has confirmed 1,085 properties are without electricity.

The outage was reported just after 8.50am.

WPD estimates power will be fully restored by 10.30am.

The postcodes affected include: NG31 9PF, NG31 9QQ, NG31 9TB, NG31 9GD, NG31 9PE, NG31 9QL, NG31 9FN, NG31 9FL, NG31 9FT, NG31 9SB, NG31 9FR, NG31 9FB, NG31 9ST, NG31 9GA, NG31 9GJ, NG31 9FD, NG31 9SS, NG31 9GG, NG31 9TE, NG31 9FG, NG31 9FH, NG31 9SE, NG31 9FJ, NG31 9RS, NG31 9PW, NG31 9JN, NG31 9GL, NG31 9GF, NG31 9FE, NG31 9UW, NG31 9SR, NG31 9GB, NG31 9PB, NG31 9PL, NG31 9UP, NG31 9QH, NG31 9GE, NG31 9PD, NG31 9FF, NG31 9FS, NG31 9QJ, NG31 9FP, NG31 9GH, NG31 9PQ, NG31 9PN, NG6 0FU, NG31 9PG, NG31 9FA, NG31 9SG, NG31 9RP, NG31 9SJ, NG31 9SH, NG31 9SW, NG31 9RZ, NG31 9PP, NG31 9SN, NG31 9PR, NG31 9SQ, NG31 9SX.