“Pragmateer” Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles calls for Brexit “compromise”

Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles has called for “compromise” on Brexit.

The Conservative MP, who voted Remain in the 2016 EU Referendum, also described himself as a “pragmateer.”

His comments come as the government faces crucial meetings on what kind of Brexit it may deliver.

Yesterday, a group of MPs known as the European Research Group, headed by Jacob Rees-Mogg, wrote to Prime Minister Theresa May, urging Britain fully regains control of its borders, trade, immigration and other policies.

Mr Boles tweeted in response: “62 Conservative MPs have written to the PM about the Brexit negotiation. 254 colleagues did not sign the letter and have their own views. We all need to give the PM the space to craft a compromise that can win a majority in Parliament.”

Earlier in the week, responding to an article which reported a “possible cabinet commpromise is brewing,” which would mean the UK “mirroring parts of the Customs Union” and accepting certain EU regulations, the MP also backed compromise with Brussels.

He tweeted: “This strikes me as a very sensible compromise which should satisfy pragmatists on both sides of the argument. I hope the Cabinet will unite behind it.”

The MP then tweeted agreement to an article about “pragmateers” on the issue of Brexit.

He said: ““Pragmateer”. That’s exactly how I feel about it all. Count me in.”

Mr Boles’ comments calling for Brexiteer MPs “to give the PM the space to craft a compromise” follows his own criticism a month ago of Theresa May, comments which made national headlines.

The MP then tweeted: “There is a timidity and lack of ambition about Mrs May’s Government which means it constantly disappoints. Time to raise your game, Prime Minister #worboys #HousingCrisis #NHSfunding #etcetc.”

The district of South Kesteven, which largely reflects Mr Boles’ Grantham and Stamford constituency, voted 60-40 per cent to Leave in the 2016 EU referendum.