Footballer's wife Rebekah Vardy has heaped praise on firefighters who tackled a fire in the gym at their home near Grantham.

Fire crews from Grantham and Stamford, along with police officers, were called to the mansion, owned by Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and his wife, in a nearby village on Thursday afternoon.

They arrived at around 3.20pm and found the gym, located in an outbuilding on the couple's estate, ablaze.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue (12295630)

Alongside a photograph of two of their children in a fire engine, Rebekah took to Instagram to praise Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue for being "brilliant".

She said: "Every cloud and all that. Thankfully no one was hurt….

"Buildings and contents are replaceable and the kiddies enjoyed the fire engines.

"Thank you for being so brilliant @lincolnshirefirerescue"

An electrical fault is thought to have caused the blaze.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.