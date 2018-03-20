Praise for Long Bennington nursery

Ofsted has praised a Long Bennington Nursery, giving it an across-the-board ‘good’ rating.

Following their visit last month, they praised the school for the quality and standards of its early years provision, leadership and management, quality of teaching, and outcomes for children.

Manager Allison Zachowicz and deputy Claire Cooper were praised for being “dedicated and enthusiastic” and showing genuine commitment to ensuring children receive an enjoyable and positive early years experience.

Staff were also praised for knowing children well, observing them in play to help plan their future learning, with children making “good progress.”

Staff were well qualified, they taught consistently to a high standard and placed high priority in developing maths and literacy skills, plus independence.

They also “read stories in an animated and engaging way, children laugh out loud at the story and recall the sequence of events contributing to the early love of books.”

Inspectors also reported babies develop emotional attachments to staff, who have an “exceptionally calm and nurturing approach,” which helps the children “have a deep sense of belonging.”

The report added: “The nursery has established itself as a valuable asset to the local community. Parents speak extremely highly of the nursery.”

The nursery has 138 children on its roll and 56 places for children aged 0-8.

A school statement said: “The Ofsted report went very well. The inspector said she had really enjoyed her day with us and she made us all feel valued and respected.”