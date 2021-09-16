A deputy headteacher has thanked parents and volunteers who helped restore a school fence in Grantham.

The project to restore the fence at Little Gonerby Infant School back to its former glory was undertaken by a group of parents of pupils at the school with the help of volunteers from Alive Church.

Jeni Jones and her husband Steve, who have a grandson that attends the school, noticed that the fence was in bad shape, describing it as "horrible" and "rusty".

Little Gonerby fence (51299604)

Janette Dunderdale, deputy headteacher at Little Gonerby Infant School, has praised them all for their tremendous efforts and placed a thank you banner on the fence.

She added: "Over the summer holidays a group of volunteers and parents from the local community, organised by Jeni and Steve Jones, prepared and painted our tired looking school fence, giving it a new lease of life.

"The mammoth task took the volunteers most of the holidays to complete with many litres of paint (some of which I hear is still being found in people’s cars and houses) and many more hours of labour. We couldn’t be more thrilled with our new bright red railings and we wanted to say a huge thank you to all of the volunteers for your hard work.

"The new paint makes the school look as loved from the outside as it has always been from the inside."