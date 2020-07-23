Praise for planners as new Aldi store is approved for Grantham
Published: 08:26, 23 July 2020
| Updated: 08:28, 23 July 2020
Planners have received high praise after a new Aldi store was approved for Grantham.
The new store will be located on derelict land at the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road.
It will replace the current store which is located off South Parade and which the company says is no longer fit for purpose.
Graham Newton
