This letter found its way to a Grantham home despite having no address
Published: 11:14, 06 January 2020
| Updated: 11:41, 06 January 2020
A reader has heaped praise on Royal Mail staff after a Christmas card with no address on the envelope found its way through his letterbox.
The card was delivered to the home of Russ Morgan, despite only reading 'Somewhere in Grantham' as an address.
Mr Morgan said: "I would like to thank Grantham Royal Mail for their diligence and expertise in finding my address on a poorly addressed Christmas card.
"All it said was ‘Russell Morgan, somewhere in Grantham’ and Royal Mail found me.
"What a fantastic effort."
