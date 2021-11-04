A pre-inquest review was held today in Lincoln surrounding the circumstances of the death of a mother.

Following the death of Daniela Espirito Santo, which occurred on April 8, 2020, hours after being assaulted by her boyfriend in the flat they shared in Grantham, an inquest was launched.

Daniela's partner, Julio Jesus, was cleared of her manslaughter, but admitted two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was jailed for 10 months.

Daniela Espirito Santo (45460670)

Earlier today (Thursday) in Lincoln, a pre-inquest review (PIR) was held, which is a hearing where the coroner and those designated as 'interested persons', such as Daniela's family and their legal representatives, discuss details and plan for the final inquest.

Legal counsel for Lincolnshire Police and and the Independent Office for Police Conduct were also in attendance.

Under discussion at the PIR was whether the inquest will be held in front of a jury, as well as which witnesses would be called to give evidence.

The scope of the inquest was also discussed, which determines the period of time that will be considered.

The legal counsel representing Daniela's family requested witness statements and police documents relating to Daniela's death, as well as body-cam footage from the police officer who entered the flat on April 8, 2020.

After they have received this information, the family will be able to provide an official statement, ahead of a second PIR, which is set for spring 2022.

Condolences were personally expressed by Lincolnshire Police's counsel to Daniela's family, while the judge thanked them for their attendance and said that "the inquest wheels are turning as quickly as I can make them”, but insisted that he wanted to make sure that the final hearing runs as smoothly as possible.