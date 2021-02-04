Grantham pre-school children create colourful tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore
Published: 12:09, 04 February 2021
| Updated: 12:25, 04 February 2021
Youngsters at a Grantham pre-school created a colourful tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore after he passed away this week.
Children at the Sunshine Pre-school, in Great Gonerby, painted rainbows and waved their flags on the playing field.
They did so in memory of Captain Tom and his amazing achievements.
A national clap was held last night (Wednesday) in honour of Captain Tom, who inspired the nation in lockdown by raising millions of pounds for the NHS.