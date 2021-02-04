Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham pre-school children create colourful tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:09, 04 February 2021
 | Updated: 12:25, 04 February 2021

Youngsters at a Grantham pre-school created a colourful tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore after he passed away this week.

Children at the Sunshine Pre-school, in Great Gonerby, painted rainbows and waved their flags on the playing field.

They did so in memory of Captain Tom and his amazing achievements.

Sunshine Pre-School Great Gonerby(44250528)
Sunshine Pre-School Great Gonerby(44250528)

A national clap was held last night (Wednesday) in honour of Captain Tom, who inspired the nation in lockdown by raising millions of pounds for the NHS.

EducationGranthamHuman Interest Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE