Youngsters at a Grantham pre-school created a colourful tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore after he passed away this week.

Children at the Sunshine Pre-school, in Great Gonerby, painted rainbows and waved their flags on the playing field.

They did so in memory of Captain Tom and his amazing achievements.

Sunshine Pre-School Great Gonerby(44250528)

A national clap was held last night (Wednesday) in honour of Captain Tom, who inspired the nation in lockdown by raising millions of pounds for the NHS.