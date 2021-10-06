A Grantham care home took a trip down memory lane with books full of vintage pictures.

One recognised a familiar face and saw an image of his father getting some shopping from the local butchers.

Red Court Care Community in St Edmunds Court gazed upon vintage pictures in various books so that residents and staff can talk about their experiences of Grantham.

Red Court care home recently had a Grantham Day. (51983865)

As part of an annual celebration day, Red Court Care Community enjoy learning about their local area as many of their residents and staff have fond memories of Grantham and the surrounding area.

The staff and residents spent the morning flicking through the picture books and discussing all things Grantham.

Keith Slater noticed on one of the pages, an image of his father, Fred Slater, estimated to be just 17 at the time the photo was taken. He is seen collecting some sausages from the local butchers.

Red Court care home recently had a Grantham Day. (51983868)

Lin Amos, general manager at Red Court Care Community said: “It was fantastic celebrating Grantham and looking at all of the picture books.

"Our town has a rich history and the residents absolutely loved talking about all the things they remembered. Many of our residents are local to Grantham and have lived in the local area their whole lives.

"Photos are a great way of jogging your memory and it was lovely hearing Keith talk about his father Fred.”

The incredible bond between father and son was amazing to see and Red Court will continue to celebrate Grantham going forward.

Red Court care home recently had a Grantham Day. (51983875)

Red Court care home recently had a Grantham Day. (51983878)

Red Court care home recently had a Grantham Day. (51983881)