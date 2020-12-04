Preferred candidate for Lincolnshire chief constable is chosen

East Midlands Deputy Chief Constable Chris Haward has been chosen as Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones’ preferred candidate for the county’s new chief constable.

If the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel approve the choice next Thursday, Mr Haward will be offered a £161,115 yearly salary — 12.7 per cent higher than the advertised £142,896.

The decision is a change from Mr Jones’ previous preferred candidate, Assistant Chief Constable of Derbyshire Police Paul Gibson, who began his career as a bobby on the beat in Grantham.

The process of searching for a new chief constable was restarted in October following “procedural complications”.

The previously chosen replacement for Bill Skelly, who retires this month, was blocked by “issues relating to the probable disclosure of candidates’ information” to the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel, which was meant to approve the new chief.

After taking legal advice it became clear that it would be complicated, costly and potentially lengthy to address, the PCC said.

In a report before councillors set to meet next week, Mr Jones outlines how he, and his chief executive worked with independent members to choose Mr Haward.

There were five initial applicants for the role, of which four were shortlisted but one candidate did not complete a psychometric test in time and the list was narrowed down further to three.

“Given the extensive and thorough nature of the selection and assessment process, the PCC is satisfied that Chris Haward is eminently suitable as the next Chief Constable for Lincolnshire Police,” said the report.

“Accordingly, the PCC proposes to the PCP that Chris Haward be appointed as the next Chief Constable for Lincolnshire Police.”

As well as being East Midlands DCC, Mr Haward is also counter-terrorism lead for the East Midlands.

Proposed terms and conditions indicate the contract will be for the current maximum of five years, and that Mr Haward will buy a property close to Lincolnshire Police’s Nettleham HQ.

Mr Jones will also pay relocation costs and a vehicle for Mr Haward.

The discussion will see the press and public excluded from the meeting while talks are ongoing.

A spokesman for Marc Jones said he would not comment until after the panel makes their decision.