A pregnant 27-year-old woman feels “lucky to be alive” after she was involved in a car crash and had to be cut out of the car.

Mother of five Lyndsey Loveridge, “can’t really remember much” from the two-vehicle crash she was involved in on Sunday, November 6, on the A153 at Honington, north of Grantham.

Lyndsey, who was eight weeks pregnant at the time, was driving a white Mercedes A180 when it was in collision with a grey BMW X4.

Lyndsey Loveridge when she was in hospital. (60952537)

She was later cut out of the car by firefighters and taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham as she had sustained serious injuries.

She spent 10 days in hospital after she broke her neck and sustained spinal fractures, as well as breaking her right arm in two places and had pins and plates fitted to fix it.

She also fractured her left knee and suffered a haematoma in her stomach, as well as cuts and bruises.

The injuries Lyndsey Loveridge sustained. (60952569)

Lyndsey said that the hospital staff did everything “they could have done to save my life” as she “really thought I was going to die.”

She added: “I believe my mum was watching over me with my Jesus beads. They were keeping me safe.”

Lyndsey and her boyfriend left her brother’s house on the Sunday after having dinner, when her boyfriend suggested driving home a different way to their normal route.

The injuries Lyndsey Loveridge sustained. (60952574)

Lyndsey says she does not remember much about the crash but believes her car spun around three times as a result of the collision. She said: “I was knocked out but he [Lyndsey’s boyfriend] was alert,” she said.

Now that she is out of hospital, Lyndsey feels “much better” but is “still in a lot of pain”.

The injuries Lyndsey Loveridge sustained. (60952605)

There is a possibility she may need an operation on her spine as she is still in pain with her neck three weeks later.

Lyndsey added: “My boyfriend is caring for me and helping me with getting dressed and washed.

“With the aftermath of the crash, I am traumatised. Every time I close my eyes I have nightmares over it and I can’t deal with the big scars that go down my arms.

Lyndsey Loveridge when she was in hospital. (60952543)

“I have them covered as that’s going to be with me for the rest of my life and it's going to take me a long time to look at them and have my arms out again.”

Lyndsey is now undergoing physiotherapy and occupational therapy, but she is thankful to her friends, family and boyfriend for caring for her every day since the crash.

She concluded: “I’m 12 weeks pregnant now and thank god everything is ok with the baby.

“I’m slowly getting stronger, but it’s going to be a few months until I fully recover.”

Lincolnshire Police says it is still investigating the crash.