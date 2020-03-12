Pregnant women can swim for free at Grantham Meres

Pregnant women can swim for free at Grantham's Meres Leisure Centre.

1Life has announced a brand-new initiative to encourage more pregnant women to get active for free in its leisure centres.

From today (March 12) pregnant women will be able to have swim for free in all the 1Life swimming pools in the South Kesteven area, in a bid to promote healthy, active lifestyles amongst expectant mums.

The Meres Leisure Centre (7534678)

Women are encouraged to exercise regularly throughout pregnancy, unless they have been advised otherwise by their GP or midwife.

Keeping active not only maintains your fitness levels but also helps your body to adapt to the changes that come with being pregnant.

Swimming is a great form of low-impact exercise which can be enjoyed throughout pregnancy.

In fact, the water helps to support your extra weight which can provide relief from aches and pains, especially in the third trimester.

And what’s more, unlike some other forms of aerobic exercise, swimming helps you to feel cool and more comfortable.

The free-swimming initiative is being offered at 1Life pools at Grantham Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre, Stamford Pool and Deepings Leisure Centre.

Mark Braithwaite, managing director at 1Life, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this initiative to local expectant mothers.

"We are keen to encourage active, healthy lifestyles and the benefits of exercising during pregnancy are vast, to both mother and baby.We look forward to welcoming mums to be into our pools.”

To register or for further information, simply visit your local 1Life pool and show your NHS maternity exemption card to activate your membership.

Membership will run until the due date specified on the maternity exception card.

Read more GranthamHealth