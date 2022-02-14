A preloved sale will take place near Grantham next month.

On Saturday, March 19, a preloved sale with a variety of near new and new items will take place at Ancaster Village Hall.

The sale will last from 10am until 3pm.

Poster for the preloved sale at Ancaster Village Hall (54875857)

A range of women's, men's and children's clothes will be available, as well as a selection of homewares, curtains, cushions, accessories and ornaments.

There will be hot drinks available on the day, and all profits will go to the Cranwell Romper Room play group.