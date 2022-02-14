Preloved sale to take place at Ancaster Village Hall
Published: 15:13, 14 February 2022
| Updated: 15:14, 14 February 2022
A preloved sale will take place near Grantham next month.
On Saturday, March 19, a preloved sale with a variety of near new and new items will take place at Ancaster Village Hall.
The sale will last from 10am until 3pm.
A range of women's, men's and children's clothes will be available, as well as a selection of homewares, curtains, cushions, accessories and ornaments.
There will be hot drinks available on the day, and all profits will go to the Cranwell Romper Room play group.