A preparatory school in Grantham was rated 'excellent in all areas' following a recent inspection.

Grantham Preparatory International School has received a glowing report from the Independent Schools Inspectorate.

The school's last inspection was back in 2014. Unlike Ofsted, the school is not rated overall, but instead rated based on a number different requirements.

These include quality of education, welfare, staff suitability and leadership.

Headmistress, Kathryn Korcz said: "I am extremely proud of Grantham Prep. School, the children, and all my colleagues who contributed to this successful outcome.

"In the educational quality part we hoped to achieve excellent in the two key outcomes:

"The achievement of the pupils , including their academic development and the personal development of the pupils We achieved excellent in both outcomes.

"In the compliance section you meet or don't meet the requirements. We met all the requirements."

The report said: "The quality of the pupils’ academic and other achievements is excellent.

"Pupils across the school display an outstanding ability to communicate.

"Within the classroom, pupils are highly effective in making decisions about their learning and assert they have many opportunities to make choices in their work.

The report explained that the school's pupils’ "excellent moral development is embedded in the school’s culture", adding that the children also display a "well-developed understanding" of how to be safe and healthy.

In terms of improvements recommended by the report, the school is advised to "enable pupils to further develop their independence in preparation for the next stage of their education, by allowing them to exercise greater initiative and self-discipline outside of the classroom".