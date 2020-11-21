Preschool and nursery donates 56kg of food to Grantham Foodbank

A Grantham nursery and preschool has collected 56kg of food and donated it to Grantham Foodbank.

Puddleducks Preschool and Nursery, on Welham Street, wanted to support the local community during the difficult times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appealing to families of pupils earlier in November, they managed to collect 56kg of food that was donated to Grantham Foodbank. This will provide 50 meals for local families.

The Puddleducks pupils with the food that they collected and donated.

Vanessa Neale, manager of Puddleducks, said: “I am so proud and grateful of our families who helped donate and support us on this.

“We are a small home from home nursery, so to have been able to raise this amount in one week was fabulous!”

All of the Puddleducks pupils were excited to be able to help others. During their circle time, they discussed why they were donating food.

The children then talked about which foods they thought they should donate and what other, less fortunate, children may like to receive.

Brian Hanbury, Grantham Foodbank co-ordinator, said: “A big thank you to Puddleducks Nursery for your generous donation of 56kg of food.

“This will provide over 50 meals for local families in crisis.

“Your donations will help us restore dignity and put smiles on local families’ faces. This will work alongside our program that provides emergency food when people find themselves at their point of crisis.”

Brian presented a certificate to Puddleducks for their selfless efforts to collect the food on Friday.

He added: “A massive thank you. We really appreciate all of the effort.”