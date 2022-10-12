A preschool is fundraising to revamp its reading area as it looks to encourage children to read more.

The team at Corby Glen Preschool, located at the Ron Dawson Memorial Hall, are hoping to raise money as part of their 'Ready Steady Read' campaign to make their reading space more inviting for children and to purchase more books.

To make reading as fun as possible, the preschool recently renovated a role play phone box into a library for the pupils to enjoy.

The renovated telephone box at Corby Glen Preschool now serves as a libary. (59938330)

The phone box library allows children to take the books home, so they have access to books there.

The team said: "We are passionate about books and how they support our children's holistic development and want to get our families reading again.

"This was the inspiration to get all our children loving books again and we really want to develop our reading corner in a setting to make it a more inviting place for children to sit and read.

The renovated telephone box at Corby Glen Preschool now serves as a libary. (59938333)

"We would also like to purchase more books for our children and their families to use so we are holding a sponsored readathon to raise funds for this."

Members of the community have also been invited to come and read their favourite children’s stories to the preschool as part of our focus on reading throughout October.

To find out more, visit the preschool's fundraising page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/83ru4j-ready-steady-read

The renovated telephone box at Corby Glen Preschool now serves as a libary. (59938337)

So far, £130 has been raised as part of 'Ready Steady Read'.