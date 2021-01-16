Staff at a village preschool near Grantham are feeling positive ahead of 2021.

The children and staff at Corby Glen preschool are celebrating for lots of different reasons. Outdoor learning is being enhanced by the Deputy Manager Catherine Earth, as she continues her Level 3 Forest School Training.

Meanwhile, manager Susan Hodgson is celebrating her 15 year anniversary of being at the Preschool, as well as the recent completion of her level 3 SENDCo training.

Corby Glen preschool children having muddy fun during Forest school. (43979793)

The newest member of staff Rebecca D’Arcy also completed her Level 3 qualification.

Susan said: “We have come back into 2021 with an amazing group of resilient and confident children, who are eager to learn through play and by using the fabulous outdoor area at Preschool.

“We are so proud of our small family orientated setting and all the support it receives from parents and grandparents, from the Ron Dawson Hall Committee and Preschool Committee.”