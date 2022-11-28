A Grantham preschool and nursery held "lovely stay and play" sessions, so families could come and play with their children.

The Puddleducks Preschool and Nursery invited the children's parents and grandparents for the session.

Vanessa Neale, manager of the nursery, said: "We had a great time sharing activities and the children thoroughly enjoyed having their loved ones come in.

Children and their families at the stay and play session at Puddleducks Preschool and Nursery. (60938931)

"We loved having parents and grandparents come in to play and the children loved showing them their favourite stories, puzzles, games and role play activities.

"We had parents dressed up as doctors or patients. Our families who came really got stuck in with the activities that were out and it was a great social afternoon."

Children and their families at the stay and play session at Puddleducks Preschool and Nursery. (60939077)

Children and their families at the stay and play session at Puddleducks Preschool and Nursery. (60939094)

Children and their families at the stay and play session at Puddleducks Preschool and Nursery. (60938926)

The nursery hope to do something like this again as "lots of children asked if they could stay longer or when we can do this again," added Vanessa.