A presentation concert was held to honour the winning performers from this year's Grantham Music Festival.

Saturday evening saw the culmination of the Grantham Music Festivals Diamond Jubilee 2022 with the trophy winners presentation concert and performances from selected trophy winners and guests who are part of the festival's performing history.

Jack Lee, Agatha Parkin, Joanne Gardner (nee Locking) and Oliver Pashley returned to the platform at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, to perform once again for the festival and the concert audience alongside this year’s trophy winners Samuel Bickmore, Lara Batchelor, Alfred Kendon and Samuel Davie.

Yvonne Guymer, daughter of the late Geoffrey Winter, was invited to present over 40 trophies and was able to share her memories of growing up with the festival and of how her father and other founding members set the GMF wheels in motion some 60 years ago.

President and founding member Robert Jeffries, closed the concert with his memories of the festival’s early years and gave thanks to all (including the grand piano which has been there as long as the festival) who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the festival has continued to provide a musical platform for all musicians whatever their age, instrument or ability, to experience performing and the opportunity to receive valuable feedback from a professional musician as well as listen to the wealth of musical talent this town and surrounding areas has to offer.

The festival began on March 8, with many talented youngsters showing off their musical abilities, as well as special classes celebrating the ‘60’s’ through the ages.

The GMF annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday July 6 from 7pm at ChristChurch Parlour, Finkin Street. and is open to members of the public who may wish to attend and lend support.

Volunteers (in any capacity), for the 2023 Music Festival to be held Monday March 6 – Saturday 11, are also welcome and can contact Elizabeth Bowskill - gmfgensecretary@gmail.com for more information.

The syllabus for next year’s Festival will be available this autumn.