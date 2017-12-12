Prestige Beauty Salon: ‘I did not expect this kind of business to win this kind of award’

Prestige Beauty Salon was this years’ worthy winner of the Judges’ Prestige Award at the Grantham Journal business awards in November in recognition of their incredibly generous contribution to the ‘deserving people of Grantham’ and their ever-growing success.

Located on London Road, the Prestige Beauty Salon presents their clients with a range of pampering services and treatments including manicures, pedicures, facials and make-up.

Louise Haylock

Business owner Louise Haylock, who set up Prestige Beauty Salon two years ago, collected the award on behalf of her team.

After their recent success and spate in the limelight, The Journal caught up with Louise to find out about the salon’s plans for the future.

How did it feel to win the Judges’ Prestige award?

It didn’t seem real as there were so many incredible company’s and organisations who could have won. I just didn’t expect my business to win this kind of award. It has been one of my biggest accomplishments to date, so I can’t thank the judges enough. For my salon to be recognised and to be able to show my clients means the world.

For those who are not aware of the company, please tell us a bit about your background and what you do?

I have now been open two years. This is my first business venture. I have always worked in salons and spas previously. I now have over seven years in the beauty industry and have been trained with top companies, including Elemis and Clarins.

We offer treatements including manicures, acrylics, gels, pedicures, callous removal, waxing, facials, body treatments, microblading, Hopi ear candles, makeup , sunbeds and many more. We have recently extended all of the luxury Elemis face and body treatments. We will also soon be offering a pregnancy massage.

What are your key products/service?

I would class our key products as Elemis, which we use in all our face and body treatments. We also use Australian Bodycare for all of our waxing treatments and CND shellac for nails. My key services at the moment are prestige brows and microblading, which are a big favourite for my customers.

Who are your main customers?

I have got a vast variety of clients ranging from 10-years-old to 85.

Why do you think you won the award?

I believe my hard work and dedication in something I love has helped me with this award and being able inspire other young individuals to work hard for what they want to pursue.

What are your next steps/hopes for the future?

To carry on as I am now, to build new friendships with new clients, continue with our current treatments and introduce new ones.

We have recently had a new addition to the Prestige team. Vanessa Diment brings over 22 years experience in the beauty industry. She is fully trained in reiki, make-up, lash perming and gel extensions, to name just a few.”