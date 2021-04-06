A previously-rejected 270,000 bird poultry unit near Grantham is back before councillors next week, and council officers are again recommending approval.

If successful, the plans before South Kesteven District Council on Wednesday, applied for by Adas UK on behalf of Bowler Adams, will see a six-shed farm built at High Dike, in Great Ponton.

The council previously rejected the proposals in February 2020 due to concerns from the Woodland Trust over the impact of ammonia on a nearby ancient woodland.

A layout of the proposed chicken farm. (45890974)

Campaigners and those against the plans at the time said they were “cruel” and accused it of being a “chicken prison”.

A nearby school also said parents had threatened to remove their children and that its existence was “under threat”.

Councillors were also angered by a “threatening” and “intimidating” letter from the applicant’s solicitor.

A report before councillors next Wednesday says an appeal to the decision was made, but later withdrawn.

Officers will tell the councillors that “more detailed” reports into the effects of the development have been submitted and that “in the case of this development, having taken account of relevant information, no significant or interactive environmental effects are predicted.”

The Woodland Trust has maintained its objection to the application with regards to the ancient woodland.

Compared to 144 objections and a 25,000 signature petition last year, however, only 13 households have raised concerns to this latest application.

They include the impact on highways, noise, odour and pollution as well as the impact on Great Ponton primary school and heritage assets including Ellys Manor House.

One letter of support has praised the economic gains of the proposal for the local community.

The application is also supported by Great Ponton Parish Council and no objections have been received from the Environment Agency, Lincolnshire County Council Highways or Natural England.