The Grantham branch of Prezzo will reopen tomorrow (Tuesday) after being closed because of lockdown since March.

The company announced in March that it was closing all 180 of its restaurants following instructions from the government for all eateries to close.

Prezzo is opening 35 of its restaurants to begin with and taking steps to make sure customers remain safe.

Prezzo says that these safety measures will include:

All menus will now be disposable to ensure no contamination

Digital ordering from a smartphone or tablet using the QR code displayed on each table (customers can still order with one of the team if they would prefer)

Standard social distancing markers, hand sanitiser units, and posters with Public Health England advice throughout the restaurants

The restaurants are now cashless. Customers can settle their bill using Apple Pay or Android Pay, contactless or Chip and PIN

The company is taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which offers 50 per cent off food and soft drinks Monday to Wednesday. Although recommended to cap this offer to a maximum spend of £10, Prezzo is not limiting this offer so customers can enjoy 50% off the entire bill (excluding alcohol).

The company is also adding new dishes to its menus including four new pizzas, a vegan spaghetti bolognese and new cocktails and coolers.

Prezzo Executive Chair Karen Jones said: “We can’t wait to welcome back our much-missed customers to Prezzo Grantham” said .“Our sole focus is to blend safe and healthy working practices with proper hospitality to give our people confidence and our customers a wonderful, enjoyable return to Prezzo."

