Prezzo have today [Thursday] announced that they will be temporarily closing their restaurants as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain, known for serving Italian food, have a restaurant situated on St Peter's Hill in Grantham.

Karen Jones, executive chairman of Prezzo, said: "Today we will temporarily close our Prezzo restaurants during this COVID-19 crisis. We need to do this in order to protect the health of our teams, our customers and our local communities.

Prezzo closes all restaurants due to coronavirus crisis (31968100)

"After the Government stated last Monday that people should avoid restaurants, it was always going to be question of when, not if, we would need to close our doors for a time.

"Our Prezzo people will be working in their usual committed fashion to temporarily close our restaurants down in an orderly and planned manner.

"Those same Prezzo people are at the centre of my thinking and our planning. We appreciate the support of all stakeholders. I want us to return stronger than before and with renewed determination to deliver our mission – every customer leaving wanting to return. And return we will."

All schools to close in Grantham and across England over coronavirus

Coronavirus: Sainsbury's in Grantham launches shopping hour for elderly and vulnerable only

READ MORE: Grantham area news

Read more BusinessCoronavirusGrantham